Teen who inspired Edmontonians to help with bucket list after cancer diagnosis passes away

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton girl diagnosed with cancer four years ago and who since inspired people to help her make the most of her remaining time on Earth died on Wednesday night, according to family.

“At 6:58 p.m., Sept. 2, my baby girl got her angel wings,” Marissa Trepanier wrote on a Facebook page about her daughter Rheanna’s bucket list. “She’s at peace and in heaven.

“She passed away in my arms surrounded by loved ones.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Edmonton girl with terminal brain cancer defying the odds

In 2016, Rheanna was diagnosed with four brain tumours at the age of 10. Her brain cancer was terminal but she moved many Edmontonians with her positivity, embarking on a mission to check off as many items on her bucket list as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Rheanna’s cancer battle began at school on Halloween in 2016 when she fell ill and was rushed to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where she later received her diagnosis.

While Rheanna was very ill, at times over the past four years she was well enough to return to school — her favourite subject was art. Her family said she relished time with her friends and playing soccer.

READ MORE: Unique Edmonton relay race named for girl with brain cancer raises money for families affected by childhood cancer

With help from the community, Rheanna was able to check off many of the items on her bucket list before she died, including travelling to Yellowknife where she went dog sledding, meeting Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and going for a ride in a military tank.

“I honestly don’t know how we could’ve gone through this journey and be where we’re at today without all of that support, love and prayers,” Marissa told Global News in 2018.

“It really, really helped us and we’re forever grateful.”

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Ryan

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Rheanna Trepanier.

Story continues below advertisement