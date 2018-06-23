Unique Edmonton relay race named for girl with brain cancer raises money for families affected by childhood cancer

Edmontonians took to RE/MAX Field in Rossdale on Saturday to take part in a unique obstacle course, once that’s aimed at helping the families of children with cancer to get over some hurdles of their own.

“The Rheanna Bowl is essentially a relay race over some giant inflatable obstacle courses,” said Karl Sibbons, the founder of the event which supports a registered charity with the same name.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Kristen Thurber, who was at the event for the first time to join one of the teams raising money for families impacted by childhood cancer.

The Rheanna Bowl gets its name from Rheanna Trepanier, who, in 2016, was diagnosed with four brain tumours at the age of 10. Her brain cancer was terminal but Trepanier impressed many Edmontonians with her positivity, embarking on a mission to check off as many items as she can off her bucket list.

“I met her when I was up in Yellowknife on a project,” Sibbons said of the girl. “Rheanna and her family were fulfilling an item on their bucket list.

“She just got a hold of me — her positivity [and] the general aura she gave off despite the fact this 10-year-old girl was facing this diagnosis that she’d been given,” he added.

“It really made me sort of contemplate life a little more.”

Sibbons said 10 months ago, Trepanier’s mother decided to end some of the more difficult hospital treatments in favour of cannabidiol, and he said the results have been positive. That prompted him to reach out to Aurora Cannabis, a major Canadian cannabis producer, to see if they wanted to donate to his cause. The company ended up donating $50,000.

Sibbons says while there are many great charites working to help families of children with cancer, he believes his organization fills a gap.

“We found that there was not really any [charities] that helped them (families) fiscally,” he said, adding many families affected by cancer can use help to make mortgage payments and to pay other bills while coping with the illness. “Every penny that comes out of our causes as a non-profit actually goes directly to families that are affected by childhood cancer.”

Over 200 people took part in Saturday’s event.