B.C. reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, active cases set new record

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia confirmed another 104 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a statement, provincial health officials said the number of active cases in the province had climbed to a new record high of 1,127.

It was the fourth time in the last week B.C. reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

Fifty-two cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 40 were in the Fraser Health region, five were in the Interior Health region, four were in the Northern Health region and three were on Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 2,786 people remained in isolation due to potential exposure to the virus.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 209.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of patients in hospital edged up again to 33, up two from Tuesday, while 14 people remained in critical care.

It was the highest number of people in hospital with the virus since May 31, and the highest number of people in critical care since May 13.

About 77 per cent of B.C.’s 5,952 cases have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Wednesday, Fraser Health confirmed a new outbreak involving a single patient in the nephrology unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital. An outbreak at the Langley Memorial Hospital was declared over.

A new potential exposure was also reported at Lions MMA, a mixed martial arts gym in downtown Vancouver.