Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police release video of suspect catching fire after ‘arson’ at motorcycle repair shop

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 3:43 pm
Barrie police release video of 2 arson suspects
Police say one of the suspects caught fire following an arson on Welham Road Sunday.

Barrie police have released a video of a suspect catching fire after an arson reportedly happened at a local motorcycle repair shop on Welham Road.

Officers were called to investigate the blaze at Hawg Worx just after 1 a.m. Sunday as Barrie firefighters were at the scene extinguishing the fire, a Barrie police spokesperson confirmed.

Read more: Police investigate after gunshots fired during 2 incidents in Innisfil, Ont.

“The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal attended to assist due to the suspicious nature of the fire,” said Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through their assistance, we’ve been able to continue on now and have been able to determine that it was, in fact, an arson.”

Trending Stories

According to Leon, Hawg Worx had been entered and set ablaze before the suspects fled on foot.

Read more: Man charged in connection to Tottenham, Ont., shooting

A video released by the Barrie Police Service shows two suspects, one with flames on the upper thigh area. The video shows the person on fire diving into a ditch of water that extinguishes the flames.

“The two of them run off, probably to a vehicle that’s in the area,” Leon said. “We don’t have any description of the vehicle or the individuals.”

Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsBarrie Police ServiceCity Of BarrieBarrie fireBarrie arsonBarrie Hawg WorxBarrie Hawg Worx arsonbarrie motorcycle shop arsonBarrie Welham Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers