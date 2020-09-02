Barrie police release video of suspect catching fire after ‘arson’ at motorcycle repair shop

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police have released a video of a suspect catching fire after an arson reportedly happened at a local motorcycle repair shop on Welham Road.

Officers were called to investigate the blaze at Hawg Worx just after 1 a.m. Sunday as Barrie firefighters were at the scene extinguishing the fire, a Barrie police spokesperson confirmed.

“The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal attended to assist due to the suspicious nature of the fire,” said Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator.

#BarriePolice confirm fire at 121 Welham Rd. on Sunday just after 1:00am was an arson & 2 suspects are being sought. 1 suspect may have burns to his legs after he caught fire. If you can help, pls call 705-725-7025, x2575. Video: https://t.co/fzRVYMw7yk @A_Deputy_OFMEM @CrimeSDM pic.twitter.com/aTEdGAGZY6 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Through their assistance, we’ve been able to continue on now and have been able to determine that it was, in fact, an arson.”

According to Leon, Hawg Worx had been entered and set ablaze before the suspects fled on foot.

A video released by the Barrie Police Service shows two suspects, one with flames on the upper thigh area. The video shows the person on fire diving into a ditch of water that extinguishes the flames.

“The two of them run off, probably to a vehicle that’s in the area,” Leon said. “We don’t have any description of the vehicle or the individuals.”

2:44 Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects