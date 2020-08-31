Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection to Tottenham, Ont., shooting

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 1:47 pm
According to police, two men started arguing during a neighbourhood barbecue when one of them took out a handgun and shot multiple rounds into the sky before fleeing in a vehicle. File photo

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a shooting at a home on Martin Trail in Tottenham, Ont., on Saturday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.

According to police, two men started arguing during a neighbourhood barbecue when one of them took out a handgun and shot multiple rounds into the sky before fleeing in a vehicle.

Read more: Police investigate after gunshots fired during 2 incidents in Innisfil, Ont.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, police say.

Officers say the man turned himself in on Sunday.

Jeff Northeim, 31, from New Tecumseth, Ont., was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a weapon that’s dangerous to the public peace, discharging a firearm recklessly, careless use of a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, and occupying a vehicle with a restricted firearm.

The firearm used during the incident is still outstanding.

Read more: OPP investigate after shots fired in Blue Mountains, Ont.

The accused was held in custody pending a show cause hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Nottawasaga OPPNew TecumsethTottenhamNew Tecumseth newsNew Tecumseth shootingTottenham newsTottenham shotting
