Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after gunshots fired during 2 incidents in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 11:33 am
South Simcoe police released an image of a vehicle of interest in relation to the two incidents.
South Simcoe police released an image of a vehicle of interest in relation to the two incidents. Police handout

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating two separate incidents in which gunshots were fired in the Innisbrook Street area of Innisfil, Ont., last Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police, shots were fired at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 26 and at about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Read more: OPP investigate after shots fired in Blue Mountains, Ont.

Officers say shell casing were found at both scenes.

Trending Stories

No one was injured as result of the incidents, according to police.

Read more: South Simcoe police investigating afternoon shooting in Bradford, Ont.

Officers are looking for dashcam footage or security camera video to identify any suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Sgt. Michael Adams at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311, ext. 1013, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsInnisfil crimeInnisbrook StreetInnisbrook Street gunshots
Flyers
More weekly flyers