Police investigate after gunshots fired during 2 incidents in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating two separate incidents in which gunshots were fired in the Innisbrook Street area of Innisfil, Ont., last Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police, shots were fired at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 26 and at about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Officers say shell casing were found at both scenes.

No one was injured as result of the incidents, according to police.

Officers are looking for dashcam footage or security camera video to identify any suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Sgt. Michael Adams at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311, ext. 1013, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.