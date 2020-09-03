Coronavirus has made couples rethink weddings and divorce

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus in many ways has greatly impacted our lives.

In a recent segment for Global News’ The Morning Show, relationship expert Jessica O’Reily speaks about the impact COVID-19 has put on wedding plans, marriage and the potential rise in divorce rates.

For couples who looked forward to their wedding day, O’Reily says postponing the special day creates financial stress and reduces dopamine levels.

“This disappointment stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system which results in a chemical response that is likely to adversely affect your mood, your energy levels, your libido,” she said.

In spite of it all, some couples have chosen to carry on and make their memorable day happen, resulting in hosting their wedding at smaller venues with smaller crowds.

O’Reily says the pandemic has made couples reconsider their priorities and focus more on the important elements of a wedding.

“Rather than obsessing about napkin colours, or centrepieces or who’s going to speak first … (couples) are paring back,” she said.

“They’re paring down their spending and focusing on what really matters.” Tweet This

Some couples have chosen “micro weddings,” according to Toronto-based wedding planner Rebecca Chan in a previous Global News report.

Chan herself, for example, offers “white glove wedding” packages in which couples can have an in-person or virtual officiant, a wedding cake, flowers and even makeup tips virtually.

While divorce is still a topic of discussion in these times (previous reports suggests divorce rates in China for example increased after quarantine), lawyers are predicting an increase in divorce rates, O’Reily said.

Yet she says she’s optimistic that people are still working out on their relationship.

She encourages couples to invest more in the marriage than the wedding.

“It doesn’t matter how beautiful your micro-wedding is if the relationship itself isn’t beautiful and fulfilling.”

— with files from Laura Hensley

