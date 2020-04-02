China’s divorce rates rise as couples emerge from coronavirus quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

Not everyone is feeling the love while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first began, divorce rates are rising after couples were forced into mandatory lockdown together to prevent the virus’ spread.

Divorce filings started to rise in the country as couples began to emerge from quarantine.

According to reports from Miluo, a city in Hunan province, in mid-March, “staff members [didn’t] even have time to drink water” because so many people were lined up to file for divorce.

“On March 16, we went through 18 pairs of divorce registration procedures and obviously felt that the number of divorces had surged in the near future,” Yi Xiaoyan, director of the city’s marriage registration centre, told reporters.

Since Feb. 10, the number of divorce registrations in the city has reached 206, compared to 311 marriages.

“It takes 40 minutes to one hour to complete a divorce procedure, and sometimes staff members don’t even have time to drink water,” reads the city government’s website.

Chinese cities like Xi’an and Dazhou have also recorded record-high numbers of divorce filings, according to Bloomberg.

Steve Li, a Shanghai divorce lawyer at Gentle and Trust Law Firm, says his caseload has seen a 25 per cent increase, Bloomberg reports.

While infidelity used to be the main reason for divorce, now it’s a lack of space.

“The more time they spent together, the more they hate each other,” Li told the publication. “People need space. Not just for couples. This applies to everybody.”

One reason divorce rates have likely risen is due to delayed requests thanks to the novel coronavirus, given offices were closed during the quarantine period, the Global Times reports.

A spokesperson, only identified by their surname Han, told Global Times that some couples decided to remarry within hours.

