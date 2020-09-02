Ontario reports 133 new coronavirus cases; most public health units report no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,554.

It marks a slight increase compared to the past three days, which saw newly reported cases at either 112 or 114.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of the province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases on Wednesday, while 21 reported no new cases.

Forty-three cases were from Toronto, 34 from Peel Region, 15 from York Region, 12 from Ottawa, and six from Durham Region.

“With 137 more resolved there is a decrease in the number of active cases,” Elliott noted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yesterday, the province processed over 24,000 tests as we’ve now done over 3,000,000 #COVID19 tests and continue to lead the country in daily testing.”

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,812.

Currently, there are 60 people hospitalized with the virus in the province (down by five), with 13 in intensive care (down by five) and nine on a ventilator (up by four).

Read more: China to allow direct flights from Canada to Beijing as coronavirus restrictions ease

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,917 people are male

22,337 people are female

2,837 people are 19 and under

13,378 people are 20 to 39

12,664 people are 40 to 59

7,565 people are 60 to 79

6,103 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as in recent days. There are currently 13 outbreaks in long-term care homes, marking an increase of one compared to Tuesday’s report.

Story continues below advertisement

There is one active case among long-term care residents and 23 among staff.

Story continues below advertisement