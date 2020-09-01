Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor suggests younger people give COVID Alert app a try

Asked whether the COVID Alert app was a “flop” given the relatively low amount of people who have downloaded it, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Tuesday said that the app still needs time to determine effectiveness, in part because it’s currently only in one province. She said uniform uptake may not be as needed, but it may be worth having it downloaded in certain populations like young adults who frequent places like restaurants, adding they may be more open to anonymously telling an app they have COVID-19 than giving information at such businesses.