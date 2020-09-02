China to allow direct flights from Canada to Beijing as coronavirus restrictions ease

Send this page to someone via email

China’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from Sept. 3.

In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported coronavirus infections.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled.

The Canadian government put in a travel advisory in March that said all Canadians avoid any non-essential travel outside of the country. Canada also extended its international travel restrictions to Sept. 30, banning all non-residents from entering the country as well as having a 14-day quarantine period for Canadians returning from abroad.

