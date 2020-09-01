Coronavirus: New COVID-19 cases reported at some businesses in Toronto malls

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some businesses in Toronto malls have reported new coronavirus cases in recent days, prompting closures and enhanced cleaning.

COVID-19 cases have been reported at two restaurants at Sherway Gardens: Joey and The Keg.

Cadillac Fairview, which owns the mall, said in a statement on Tuesday that both restaurants advised public health and added that a “deep-clean” has since been conducted.

Both Joey and The Keg have reopened after temporary closures.

“CF will continue our extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point in time, public health has advised that no further action is required and the building can remain open for business.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 case was confirmed at the Joey restaurant in Yorkdale Mall.

A statement issued by the restaurant on Monday said the person with the virus “contracted it away from the restaurant” and added that “zero transmission has been detected due to extensive safety protocols in place.”

The restaurant was temporarily closed on Saturday for 24 hours for extra cleaning.

Also at Yorkdale, additional COVID-19 cases have been reported at a Footlocker store, causing that store to remain closed until Sept. 8.

“Due to privacy issues, I cannot share the exact number of cases,” a statement from a store spokesperson said.

A COVID-19 case was first reported among an employee at the store last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement