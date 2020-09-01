164 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed 164 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday, bringing the active case number in Alberta to 1,398.

Two additional deaths were also confirmed. A man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 90s from the North zone have died. The woman was a resident at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge. The continuing care centre in Le Crete is currently listed on the province’s COVID-19 outbreak list.

As of Tuesday, there were 50 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 10 of those in the ICU.

For the second day in a row, the majority of the active cases were in the Calgary zone, with 626 cases. That’s up from 590 cases on Monday.

The Edmonton zone had 542 cases, down from 551 the day before.

There were 27 cases reported in the Central zone, 30 in the South zone and 171 in the North zone. Two active cases were not associated with any specific zone.

To date, the province has conducted 976,423 COVID-19 tests and 14,066 people have been confirmed to have the virus since the middle of March. Nearly 12,500 Albertans have recovered.

