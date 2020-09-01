Kingston’s Boat and Board Club a huge summer success, despite pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Boat and Board Club enjoyed a successful summer despite the threat of COVID-19.

“It’s amazing what can be done when people work together,” said President Brad Brennan.

The Limestone Boat & Board Club was founded in 2015 by a collection of avid water sports enthusiasts who wanted to provide greater access and programming to the Kingston community –it all started with a combination of people with backgrounds from sailing, kayaking and rowing.

Housed on the shores of Rotary Park in Collins Bay, the not-for-profit organization has enjoyed tremendous success under the guidance of Brennan, a graduate of Queen’s University.

“We offer programs to the children and adults to try out the different sports and it’s really taken off,” said Brennan who used to row competitively at Queen’s and the Kingston Rowing Club.

Brennan says the club took every precaution necessary to ensure everyone’s safety. All boats were sanitized after they were used and being on the water, it was easy to address the issue of social distancing. Several protocols were put in place to combat the virus and staff worked overtime in making sure the boathouse and bathrooms were cleaned on a regular basis.

Brennan says Kingston is a unique town surrounded by water so it’s important to get the kids interested in the outdoors through water sports and physical activity.

For the second summer in a row, Madeline Wood has been the club’s supporting head coach.

“This is a great summer job for me,” said Wood, a graduate of Kingston Collegiate. “I have so much fun working with the children, both on and off the water.”

Wood, a competitive athlete at the Sydenham Canoe Club says its a privilege to be involved with this special summer program.

“My job is being supportive,” continued Wood. “I support our campers who train on the water and with the little ones, I take them on nature walks. It’s all about having fun and being safe and comfortable on the water.”

The Limestone Boat and Board Club is strongly supported by the city of Kingston through its Parks and Recreation Department. The summer season has just concluded but president Brennan says spots for 2021 are starting to fill up.

More information, Brennan says, can be found on the club’s website.