Sydenham family says paddle tennis is ‘a great way to beat the COVID-19 blues’

Paddle tennis is a sport that’s extremely popular in Spain, California and now Sydenham, Ont., a small village about 15 minutes north of Kingston.

Compared to tennis, the court is smaller and the net is lower.

Paddle tennis is played with a solid paddle as opposed to a strung racquet, and a depressurized tennis ball is used.

“It’s a great sport and a great way to beat the COVID-19 blues,” said David Lahey, who owns a court at his home on Blakslee Lane, just off Bedford Road.

Lahey says it’s a sport that anyone can play and age is not a barrier.

“It’s like a miniature game of tennis, ping-pong and squash because you can play the ball off the screens,” said Lahey, the founder and president of the Predictive Success Corporation based out of Whitby.

Upon his retirement, Lahey moved to Sydenham and built the first paddle tennis court in Eastern Ontario.

“This is a wonderful way to get out and be active. I’m promoting activity and this is a great way to do it. Too many people are stuck in board rooms and on their couches during this pandemic. This is a great way to exercise and have some fun with family and friends in a safe environment.

“It’s a wonderful diversion that we’re in with this COVID-19 mess. The rallies can go on for a long period of time.”

Lahey is hoping the sport catches on with the community. In the near future, he and his friends are planning a paddle tennis tournament to raise awareness of the sport and at the same time raise some funds for cancer research.