Kingston volleyball star sets his sights on playing for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Zac Hutcheson’s dream of playing in the Olympics is one step closer to reality.

The 23-year-old Kingston native has been invited to try out for Canada’s national volleyball team as it prepares for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“I’m super excited and looking forward to proving myself,” said Hutcheson, who is working on his master’s degree in engineering at Queen’s University.

Hutcheson enjoyed an illustrious five-year career with the Gaels, helping his team win the Ontario university championship last March.

Their hopes of winning the U Sports nationals in Winnipeg were dashed because of COVID-19. The tournament was called off just days before it was supposed to start.

Story continues below advertisement

Hutcheson earned numerous accomplishments during his career at Queen’s, including the Dale Iwanoczko Award for student-athlete community service, and in 2019 was selected to play for Canada at the world university championships in Italy.

Next week he’s off to Gatineau, Que., in hopes of earning a roster spot with Glenn Hoag’s national squad and hopefully a trip to Japan and next summer’s Olympics.

“I’m not getting my hopes up because I need to prove myself first,” said the Kingston high school all-star, a graduate of the Holy Cross Crusaders.

“Playing with the national team has always been a dream of mine. If I get the chance to go to Tokyo, I’ll take it. I am going to work my hardest for them to notice me.”

Hutcheson relishes the opportunity in front of him. It will give him the exposure he needs to enhance his volleyball career.

“Of course, the goal is making the national team and going to the Olympics,” added the former Gaels captain.

“The exposure is what I need to get a professional contract. I would love to play pro someday and this tryout will certainly help with that.”

Story continues below advertisement