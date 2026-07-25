Tre Ford leads Tiger-Cats into Montreal

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MONTREAL – Nearly two months after opening the season against one another, the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet again Sunday at Percival Molson Stadium with plenty having changed for both teams.

Hamilton will turn to Tre Ford, for the second straight game. The Niagara Falls, Ont., native has been thrust into the starting role in his first season with the club after veteran Bo Levi Mitchell suffered an ankle injury earlier this month that required surgery.

Ford, who threw for 218 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s 24-23 home win over the Toronto Argonauts, is looking for his first career win against Montreal after losing both of his starts against the Alouettes while with the Edmonton Elks.

While Ford’s mobility presents a unique challenge, Hamilton’s (3-3) offence isn’t looking to overhaul its identity.

“We’re pretty much a veteran group on offence,” Tiger-Cats receiver Kenny Lawler told reporters in Hamilton. “Just because we got a new quarterback, don’t make anything up and keep it the same.

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“You’ve got to understand the timing and the rhythm of the offence. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing and just rally with each other.”

Montreal (5-1) has adjusted its defence accordingly.

“(Ford) has very much the skillset and the capabilities of making things happen, but if you’re disciplined with how to control him, you can do it,” said Alouettes head coach Jason Maas. “He is going to make plays, there’s no doubt about that. You just want to limit the damage when you can, but also, when you get near him, we’ve got to hit him.”

Return specialist DeVonte Dedmon will make his Montreal debut against the Tiger-Cats.

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The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Alouettes on Jan. 30, three days after being released by the Ottawa Redblacks following six seasons spent with the club.

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A hamstring injury suffered during training camp, however, forced the former CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player to the sidelines before the season even officially began.

“It was tough because they gave me an opportunity to play some receiver,” Dedmon said. “I was enjoying it and playing pretty well. Then the injury happened.

“You’ve got to control what you can control in that moment. The guys had my back and they pushed me every day to get back faster than I should have.”

Montreal released veteran returner Mario Alford earlier this week to make room on the roster for Dedmon. The Alouettes have averaged a CFL-low 10.2 yards per punt return this season.

Dedmon’s track record as one of the league’s most dangerous returners has Maas eager to finally see him in action.

“The type of returner he is, I think, sets up well for how we like to do things here,” said Maas. “He’s put in a lot of work and effort into getting back and being ready. We’re excited to have him back and do the things he’s been accustomed to in this league.”

While Montreal’s special teams could receive a significant boost, the Alouettes’ offence has been among the CFL’s best through six games.

Montreal leads the league in net offence (2,754 yards), with quarterback Davis Alexander accounting for 2,181 of those yards. Alexander has eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark in every game this season, including a 402-yard, three-touchdown performance in last week’s 38-32 victory over the Calgary Stampeders.

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Receiver Tyson Philpot leads the CFL with 50 receptions and 807 receiving yards, while running back Travis Theis is coming off the first 100-yard rushing performance of his CFL career.

“It was probably my best game, but I feel like there’s so much more to improve on,” Theis said. “I’m looking to do that this week.”

The 25-year-old was named one of the CFL’s Top Performers of the Week after rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown while adding 49 receiving yards on five receptions.

“It’s fun,” said Theis. “You get recognized more for going over 100 (yards). You could have 99 or 100, they’ll recognize it a little more if you have 100.”

Montreal is on a three-game winning streak. Another win would move the Alouettes six points ahead of the Tiger-Cats atop the East Division standings, while also clinching the season series and the head-to-head tiebreaker.

“It’s a huge game,” Theis said. “We can take the series lead. We’re up 1-0, but just beating a divisional opponent is huge. It’s a big game.”

Hamilton, on the other hand, views Sunday’s contest as an opportunity to close the gap.

“We want to be first in the East and we want to show that we’re still a competitive and dominant team in this East Division,” said defensive back Stavros Katsantonis. “That is our plan going out there on Sunday night to prove that to the rest of the league.

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“No one else believes in us and we don’t need anybody else to, other than the guys that are in this locker room and the people that are in this organization.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2026.