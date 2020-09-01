Man stabbed on Arlington Street Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim: police

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed and killed in the West End Monday morning.
Police were called to the report of an assault in the 800 block of Arlington Street around 11:15 a.m.
Read more: Toronto man Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim, arrest made in previous slaying, police say
A man who had been stabbed was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The victim has been identified as Darrell Joseph Dumas, 47, of Pukatawagan, Man.
Officers arrested a suspect in the 400 block of Maryland Street.
Harley Eugene Nepinak, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and police say he had been the subject of an arrest warrant.
Read more: Homicide unit investigate after shooting leaves man in ‘grave condition,’ Winnipeg police say
Dumas’s killing is the city’s 31st homicide of the year being investigated by Winnipeg police.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
Comments