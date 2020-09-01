Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man stabbed on Arlington Street Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg's latest homicide victim has been identified as Darrell Joseph Dumas, 47, of Pukatawagan, Man.
Winnipeg's latest homicide victim has been identified as Darrell Joseph Dumas, 47, of Pukatawagan, Man. Randall Paul/Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed and killed in the West End Monday morning.

Police were called to the report of an assault in the 800 block of Arlington Street around 11:15 a.m.

A man who had been stabbed was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Darrell Joseph Dumas, 47, of Pukatawagan, Man.

Officers arrested a suspect in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Harley Eugene Nepinak, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and police say he had been the subject of an arrest warrant.

Dumas’s killing is the city’s 31st homicide of the year being investigated by Winnipeg police.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police Winnipeg crime Winnipeg homicide Winnipeg stabbing Arlington street Darrell Joseph Dumas
