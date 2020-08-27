Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigate after shooting leaves man in ‘grave condition’: Winnipeg police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police say a shooting on Aberdeen Avenue Wednesday has left a man in grave condition.
File / Global News

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in the North End Wednesday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the report of gunshots in the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 22nd homicide of 2020

A man found shot was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remained in what police call grave condition Thursday.

Police have released no details on what led up to the shooting, which is being investigated by the homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

COVID-19 may negatively impact Winnipeg homicide rate: criminologist
COVID-19 may negatively impact Winnipeg homicide rate: criminologist
