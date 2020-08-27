Homicide unit investigate after shooting leaves man in ‘grave condition’: Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in the North End Wednesday night, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the report of gunshots in the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

A man found shot was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remained in what police call grave condition Thursday.

Police have released no details on what led up to the shooting, which is being investigated by the homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

