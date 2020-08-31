Police investigating Winnipeg’s latest homicide, arrest made in previous slaying

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in the North End.

Owen Russell Smith was found in the 400-block of Selkirk Ave. around 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 4 with an apparent gunshot wound.

Smith was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Albert Sam Campeau on Friday.

He was charged with second degree murder and remains behind bars.

Investigators are also looking into another murder after a 21-year-old Toronto man died of gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers were called to the 800-block of Aberdeen Ave. for a report of shots fired.

Police found Mohammed Yonis Ali seriously wounded, and had him rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Officers say Ali succumbed to his injuries two days later, and they’re now investigating the case as a homicide.

His murder is Winnipeg’s 30th of the year to date.

Anyone with information that may help homicide investigators is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 22nd homicide of 2020

Police have scheduled a live media briefing to discuss the cases Monday at 11 a.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

They say they’ll also discuss arrests made in an investigation into an aggravated assault on Pacific Avenue.

1:18 COVID-19 may negatively impact Winnipeg homicide rate: criminologist COVID-19 may negatively impact Winnipeg homicide rate: criminologist