Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim identified as Owen Russell Smith

Winnipeg police have identified the man shot and killed in the city’s latest homicide.

On Wednesday police said they were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead, said police.

On Thursday police identified the man as Owen Russell Smith, 29.

Police have not released any further details on what led up to the killing, Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

