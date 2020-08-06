Menu

Crime

Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim identified as Owen Russell Smith

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene
Winnipeg police have identified a man shot and killed on Selkirk Avenue Tuesday. Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the man shot and killed in the city’s latest homicide.

On Wednesday police said they were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man who had been shot.

Read more: Shooting on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2020

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead, said police.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=12dXdWWHUL2Q7tRcqWRNm_MXPBLwWz0br&#8221; width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>

On Thursday police identified the man as Owen Russell Smith, 29.

Read more: Three-month-old baby Winnipeg’s latest homicide; suspect dies by suicide

Police have not released any further details on what led up to the killing, Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

COVID-19 may negatively impact Winnipeg homicide rate: criminologist
COVID-19 may negatively impact Winnipeg homicide rate: criminologist

 

