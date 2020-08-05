Shooting on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting Tuesday morning on Selkirk Avenue has resulted in the city’s latest homicide.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday and there, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead, said police.

The shooting is the city’s 26th homicide of the year.

Winnipeg police are on scene of a serious incident in the North End. Traffic was blocked on Selkirk Avenue between McGregor and Salter Streets. Police were unable to provide further details, but continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/9XCcJgaGaV — Northern Plains Freelancer (@NPFreelancer) August 4, 2020

WPS’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).