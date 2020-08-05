Menu

Crime

Shooting on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2020

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Northern Plains Freelancer/Twitter

A shooting Tuesday morning on Selkirk Avenue has resulted in the city’s latest homicide.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday and there, they found a man who had been shot.

Read more: Three-month-old baby Winnipeg’s latest homicide; suspect dies by suicide

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead, said police.

The shooting is the city’s 26th homicide of the year.

WPS’s Homicide Unit is investigating.  Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

