Shooting on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2020

A shooting Tuesday morning on Selkirk Avenue has resulted in the city’s latest homicide.
Winnipeg police say they were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday and there, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead, said police.
The shooting is the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
WPS’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments