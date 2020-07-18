Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating 22nd homicide of 2020

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 12:12 pm
Winnipeg police on Main Street investigating the city's latest homicide.
Winnipeg police on Main Street investigating the city's latest homicide. Michael Draven/Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was found in critical condition on the road.

Police say on Saturday around 2:45 a.m., emergency services personnel responded to a report of a man lying in the road on Main Street between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd degree murder in Winnipeg’s latest homicide

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police wouldn’t specify how the man was injured or if there was a weapon involved.

This is the 22nd homicide of the year.

The sidewalk in front of the Northern Hotel and the Victoria Grocery was blocked off with police tape and on Saturday afternoon two police cars were on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators in the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

