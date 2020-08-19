Suspicious death of Danielle Harper now a homicide, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a suspicious death last month is now a homicide.
Police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue on July 23, after Danielle Diane Harper, 35, went missing 11 days before.
She was found dead in the home and her death was considered suspicious, with police saying she had been severely assaulted and left there.
Eventually, her death was declared a homicide and police arrested a man on Aug. 18.
Trending Stories
Silas Ammaklak, 51, has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.
Harper’s death is the 29th homicide of 2020.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments