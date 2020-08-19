Menu

Crime

Suspicious death of Danielle Harper now a homicide, say Winnipeg police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 1:29 pm
A man is handcuffed.
A man is handcuffed. Pixabay

Winnipeg police say a suspicious death last month is now a homicide.

Police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue on July 23, after Danielle Diane Harper, 35, went missing 11 days before.

She was found dead in the home and her death was considered suspicious, with police saying she had been severely assaulted and left there.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 22nd homicide of 2020

Eventually, her death was declared a homicide and police arrested a man on Aug. 18.

Silas Ammaklak, 51, has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.

Harper’s death is the 29th homicide of 2020.

