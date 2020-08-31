OPP identify victims in fatal Zorra Township crash

Send this page to someone via email

The victims of a fatal crash in Zorra Township have been identified as a Blenheim, Ont., couple that recently celebrated their 47th anniversary.

According to OPP, officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, east of 45th Line, in Zorra Township at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a truck and an SUV had been travelling eastbound before the two collided.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

On Monday morning, police identified the victims as John Thomas, 71, and Patricia Thomas, 68, of Blenheim.

According to an obituary from McKinlay Funeral Homes, the two celebrated their 47th anniversary less than three weeks before Friday’s fatal crash.

A visitation will take place in Blenheim on Sept. 2. The family is holding a private funeral service and burial due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and current health restrictions.