Two dead following fatal crash in Zorra Township: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County northeast of London, Ont., say two people are dead after a truck and sedan collided Friday afternoon.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 2 in Zorra Township around 3:35 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured, OPP say.

ROAD CLOSURE: #OPP Oxford County advising of a 2 vehicle fatal collision on Hwy 2, east of 45th Line @ZorraTwp Police on scene investigating, avoid the area, road will be closed for a few hours ^pc pic.twitter.com/9tZ0cm8Ku2 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 28, 2020

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency crews are on scene.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.