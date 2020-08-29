Menu

Canada

Two dead following fatal crash in Zorra Township: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 11:45 am
The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time.
OPP/Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County northeast of London, Ont., say two people are dead after a truck and sedan collided Friday afternoon.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 2 in Zorra Township around 3:35 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured, OPP say.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency crews are on scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

