More charges laid against wife of OPP officer accused of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the wife of a veteran officer charged with five counts of sexual assault is now facing more charges herself.

The new charges against 53-year-old Brenda Dolderman include extortion, attempt to obstruct justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Dolderman was already charged with three counts of obstructing justice back in April.

In the same investigation, her husband, Sgt. Mike Dolderman, who is a 21-year member of the Wellington County OPP detachment, was charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of breach of trust.

OPP did not provide details of the allegations against the Doldermans but said the couple have been under investigation since February.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Dolderman has been suspended from duty with pay, according to the OPP

They are both scheduled to make court appearances in Guelph on Oct. 6.

1:50 Former Peel officer charged by Ontario’s police watchdog after 34-year-old woman shot Former Peel officer charged by Ontario’s police watchdog after 34-year-old woman shot