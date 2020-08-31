Menu

Crime

More charges laid against wife of OPP officer accused of sexual assault

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 11:46 am
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say the wife of a veteran officer charged with five counts of sexual assault is now facing more charges herself.

The new charges against 53-year-old Brenda Dolderman include extortion, attempt to obstruct justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Read more: OPP sergeant charged with 5 counts of sexual assault, breach of trust

Dolderman was already charged with three counts of obstructing justice back in April.

In the same investigation, her husband, Sgt. Mike Dolderman, who is a 21-year member of the Wellington County OPP detachment, was charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of breach of trust.

OPP did not provide details of the allegations against the Doldermans but said the couple have been under investigation since February.

Read more: Peel Regional Police officer charged after 11-month investigation into alleged benefits fraud

Sgt. Dolderman has been suspended from duty with pay, according to the OPP

They are both scheduled to make court appearances in Guelph on Oct. 6.

