Crime

OPP sergeant charged with 5 counts of sexual assault, breach of trust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2020 8:35 pm
opp
Police say Sgt. Mike Dolderman was arrested on Thursday. Don Mitchell / Global News

WELLINGTON COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged one of their veteran officers with five counts of sexual assault after a months-long investigation.

They say Sgt. Mike Dolderman, a 21-year member of the Wellington County detachment, was arrested on Thursday.

Police say they began investigating his conduct in February, but they did not provide details about the allegations against him.

READ MORE: Video appears to show Toronto police cruiser running over suspect reportedly carrying knife

Investigators say he’s also been charged with five counts of breach of trust.

Police say he has been suspended from duty.

A woman with the same last name — 53-year-old Brenda Dolderman — has been charged with three counts of obstructing justice.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeSexual AssaultOPPOntario Provincial Policepolice officer arrestedBrenda DoldermanMike DoldermanOPP Officer Arrested
