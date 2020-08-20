Peel Regional Police officer charged after 11-month investigation into alleged benefits fraud

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON — Peel Regional Police say they’ve charged one of their own with fraud over $5,000.

They say the charges come after an 11-month probe into allegations of benefits fraud.

Police say the officer, who had been a member of the force for 13 years, is also charged with one count of uttering forged documents.

Officer Charged With Criminal Offences – https://t.co/kptp3usdGc — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 20, 2020

The constable has been suspended with pay, as is required by the Ontario Police Services Act.

Peel police say Const. Natalie King is due in court in October.

They say that police are held to the same legal standards as any other member of the public.