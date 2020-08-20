Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peel Regional Police officer charged after 11-month investigation into alleged benefits fraud

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 3:49 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON — Peel Regional Police say they’ve charged one of their own with fraud over $5,000.

They say the charges come after an 11-month probe into allegations of benefits fraud.

Police say the officer, who had been a member of the force for 13 years, is also charged with one count of uttering forged documents.

Story continues below advertisement

The constable has been suspended with pay, as is required by the Ontario Police Services Act.

Trending Stories

Peel police say Const. Natalie King is due in court in October.

They say that police are held to the same legal standards as any other member of the public.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeFraudpeel regional policeBenefits fraudPeel Regional Police Officer ChargedPeel Regional Police benefits fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers