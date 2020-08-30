Menu

Crime

Waterloo police looking for man wanted in Elmira stabbing, arson

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 2:07 pm
Paul Bagley, 33.
Paul Bagley, 33. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a charge of attempted murder in Elmira.

Police are looking to arrest Paul Bagley, 33, after two people were stabbed.

They are warning people to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Bagley was last seen driving a black 2014 Audi Q5 with Ontario licence plate AJAM 670, in the area of Wellington Road 8 near Drayton, Ont.

Police say the SUV may have front-end damage.

On Sunday at around 6 a.m., emergency services were called to a home on First Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered two people with serious injuries, who were then transported to hospital.

Earlier on Twitter, police described the incident as a stabbing.

They say the suspect and victims are known to each other but did not provide details of the relationship.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

