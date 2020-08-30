Waterloo police looking for man wanted in Elmira stabbing, arson

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a charge of attempted murder in Elmira.

Police are looking to arrest Paul Bagley, 33, after two people were stabbed.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after flashing Taser that looked like a cell phone

They are warning people to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Bagley was last seen driving a black 2014 Audi Q5 with Ontario licence plate AJAM 670, in the area of Wellington Road 8 near Drayton, Ont.

Police have grounds to arrest Paul BAGLEY for Attempt Murder and Arson. He was last seen in the area of Wellington Road 8 near Drayton. The vehicle may have front end damage. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information, call 911. https://t.co/msAcKDyLA5 pic.twitter.com/GsvbkgIGMk — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the SUV may have front-end damage.

On Sunday at around 6 a.m., emergency services were called to a home on First Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered two people with serious injuries, who were then transported to hospital.

Earlier on Twitter, police described the incident as a stabbing.

They say the suspect and victims are known to each other but did not provide details of the relationship.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.