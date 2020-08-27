Menu

Crime

Waterloo police ask for public’s help in locating robbery suspects

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 10:56 am
Three men were seen fleeing the area in a white four-door vehicle.
Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video connected to a robbery in Waterloo earlier this month with the hopes someone in the community will be able to provide assistance.

“We are just looking to identify the owner of the vehicle or any of the suspects who were involved in the incident,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Read more: Police find drug lab, ketamine in Waterloo home

Police say the victim was robbed by three men on Aug. 14 at around midnight near Laurelwood Drive and Wild Ginger Avenue.

The assailants are said to have threatened the man with a knife. He was not physically harmed in the incident.

The 15-second video shows three men running toward a white four-door car before they climb in and drive off.

Read more: Warning issued after 78 Waterloo Region residents duped by Bitcoin scams in 2020

The first suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old and five feet nine inches tall, with square-framed glasses and a long, silver chain. The second suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old and six feet tall with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top. There were no further details on the third suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

