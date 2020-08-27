Waterloo police ask for public’s help in locating robbery suspects

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video connected to a robbery in Waterloo earlier this month with the hopes someone in the community will be able to provide assistance.

“We are just looking to identify the owner of the vehicle or any of the suspects who were involved in the incident,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Police say the victim was robbed by three men on Aug. 14 at around midnight near Laurelwood Drive and Wild Ginger Avenue.

The assailants are said to have threatened the man with a knife. He was not physically harmed in the incident.

Continue to investigate a robbery that occurred on Aug 14, near Laurelwood Dr & Wild Ginger Ave in Waterloo. Police are looking to identify the individuals involved. Anyone with info is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime

More:https://t.co/kgjngELtWH pic.twitter.com/ycO7CXClTX — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 26, 2020

The 15-second video shows three men running toward a white four-door car before they climb in and drive off.

The first suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old and five feet nine inches tall, with square-framed glasses and a long, silver chain. The second suspect is described as around 20 to 30 years old and six feet tall with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top. There were no further details on the third suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.