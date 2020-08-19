Police find drug lab, ketamine in Waterloo home

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they discovered a homemade drug lab and ketamine in a home in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on Erb Street East for a suspected overdose shortly after midnight.

They say a 25-year-old man regained consciousness after being attended to by emergency medical services.

Police say they came across the lab in the process. It appeared to be set up to make illegal drugs.

They say officers acquired a search warrant before searching the premises, where they found numerous chemicals, including approximately nine grams of suspected ketamine

