Crime

Police find drug lab, ketamine in Waterloo home

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 3:29 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they discovered a homemade drug lab and ketamine in a home in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on Erb Street East for a suspected overdose shortly after midnight.

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

They say a 25-year-old man regained consciousness after being attended to by emergency medical services.

Police say they came across the lab in the process. It appeared to be set up to make illegal drugs.

Read more: Fire, not IED, led to fatal explosion in front of Kitchener courthouse, police say

They say officers acquired a search warrant before searching the premises, where they found numerous chemicals, including approximately nine grams of suspected ketamine

