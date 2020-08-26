Kitchener man arrested after flashing Taser that looked like a cell phone

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man in Kitchener Wednesday after he was allegedly found with a Taser that resembled a cell phone.

Police say they were called to the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street at around midnight after someone reported a man with a weapon.

Read more: Warning issued after 78 Waterloo Region residents duped by Bitcoin scams in 2020

Upon arrival, police say officers seized the weapon.

After looking over the weapon, police determined it to be fully functional and capable of injuring, immobilizing or incapacitating a person or animal.

A 45-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges including possession of a prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also warning residents that types of weapons which resemble common electronic devices exist.