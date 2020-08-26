Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested after flashing Taser that looked like a cell phone

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man in Kitchener Wednesday after he was allegedly found with a Taser that resembled a cell phone.

Police say they were called to the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street at around midnight after someone reported a man with a weapon.

Upon arrival, police say officers seized the weapon.

After looking over the weapon, police determined it to be fully functional and capable of injuring, immobilizing or incapacitating a person or animal.

A 45-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges including possession of a prohibited device.

Police are also warning residents that types of weapons which resemble common electronic devices exist.

