18-year-old arrested after cash demanded from 2 people in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police said they received a call Saturday evening about three people fighting on the street in 30-40 block of Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth.

Police said when officers arrived all three were located. After investigating the incident, officers learned that a man and a woman were walking on Woodlawn Road and were approached by another person.

“The suspect asked for a cigarette and when he was told by the man and woman they didn’t have one he demanded cash from them,” police said in a news release.

The man and woman did not give the man cash and started to walk away.

Police said the man then slapped and punched the other male in the back of the head.

According to authorities, the suspect was arrested without incident and will be appearing in Dartmouth provincial court to face two counts of robbery.

Police said the man and woman were not injured during the incident.