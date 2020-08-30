Menu

Comments

Crime

18-year-old arrested after cash demanded from 2 people in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
File / Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they received a call Saturday evening about three people fighting on the street in 30-40 block of Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth.

Police said when officers arrived all three were located. After investigating the incident, officers learned that a man and a woman were walking on Woodlawn Road and were approached by another person.

41-year-old man arrested after building damaged, Halifax police officer assaulted

“The suspect asked for a cigarette and when he was told by the man and woman they didn’t have one he demanded cash from them,” police said in a news release.

The man and woman did not give the man cash and started to walk away.

Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera
Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera

Police said the man then slapped and punched the other male in the back of the head.

According to authorities, the suspect was arrested without incident and will be appearing in Dartmouth provincial court to face two counts of robbery.

Police said the man and woman were not injured during the incident.

Halifax Regional PoliceDartmouthpolice arrestWoodlawn RoadWoodland Avenue
