Crime

41-year-old man arrested after building damaged, Halifax police officer assaulted

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 9:25 am
hrp
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they responded Saturday to a report of a man in the 60-70 block of Stratford Way in Halifax who was” trying to destroy a structure portion of a building.”

Police said when officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man and arrested him on suspicion of damaging property. Police say he resisted.

“The man struggled with officers and during the struggle, he attempted to disarm one of the officers of both a firearm and a conductive electrical weapon,” police said in a statement.

Trending Stories

According to police, the attempts were unsuccessful and officers were able to take the man into custody.

Police said the man will be appearing in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 31 to face two counts of attempting of disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and property damage.

Nova ScotiaHalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional PolicePolice Officerproperty damageStratford Way
