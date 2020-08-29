2 arrested after several officers injured in altercation near Eglinton and Oakwood

Seven Toronto police officers were injured following a confrontation near Eglinton and Oakwood Saturday evening.

According to police, the altercation happened shortly before 8 p.m. after a man jumped on top of a car near Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West. Police said that after intervening, a second man then jumped in to fight with the officers.

Two people related to the incident have since been arrested, while four officers were sent to hospital for their injuries.

DEMONSTRATION:

Oakwood & Eglinton

– hostile crowd surrounds officers

– 2 people arrested

– assistance from other police units in city

– 7 officers with injuries

– 4 of the officers treated at hospital

– large police presence in area#GO1630856

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2020

A demonstration in support of Black-owned businesses was also happening in the area during the time of incident.

A person who witnessed the incident told Global News that he felt the amount of force officers used in detaining the man was excessive, describing their actions as “inhumane.”

“I would get aggravated, this is not fair at all. They handcuffed him and they’re still kneeing him and they still were on his chest and on his ankles and also on his legs and ankles,” said the witness, who did not want to be named.

Footage of the incident posted on social media initially shows scenes of a Black man being pinned to the ground by a police officer after he is shot with what looks to be a taser.

Another man, who is Black, then intervenes and tries to shove the officer off of the pinned man but is then detained by several other officers.

This is what lead up to the 10 police cars on Eglinton. Tased the man 3 times pic.twitter.com/SDqHlz0uSH — Pretty 😈 just a Twinkle Suh (@original_deja) August 30, 2020

The witness said that by the time he arrived in the area, there were at least seven or eight police officers on top of the man who he described as screaming and in pain. According to him, the officers had then formed a wall to block witnesses.

Posts on social media have since criticized the officers’ handling of the incident, questioning the need for a such a large amount of officers to subdue a single person.

“A black man with mental health challenges was brutalized by police officers from the @torontopolice even with requests from professionals in the crowd that offered to assist with intervention to help,” wrote Hugh Anthony, who posted footage showing what looks to be a large amount of police officers surrounding and pinning a person on the ground.

“The police officers ignored the request and proceeded to assault the black man with mental health challenges.”