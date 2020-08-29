‘Defund the police’ rallies scheduled for several Canadian cities Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Across the country, protesters are preparing to take to the streets in support of a movement calling to defund the police.

Protests are expected to take place in Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton, Moncton, Halifax and Calgary on Saturday.

The demonstrations are calling for money allocated to police forces to be reinvested into community organizations that work to address systemic racism and save the lives of BIPOC Canadians.

“This event, it’s been organized by groups and organizations from all across the country. We all got together and decided we needed to stage something bigger to get more people’s attention and to try and get people to understand that we’re not just going to take this lying down,” Gal Harper, member, organizer, and lead activist with Black Lives Matter London told Global News.

“Things need to change and it needs to happen now,” Harper said.

In Toronto, demonstrators have planned to gather at Downsview Park for a march beginning at 11 a.m. ET, according to the Coalition for BIPOC Liberation.

A second march is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET at Christie Pits Park.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the coalition outlined its demands.

“We demand our basic human right to live peacefully with the equitable opportunity to live our best lives, take care of our families and support our communities,” the statement reads.

The coalition says without the removal of the laws of colonialism, the liberation of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour will “cease to exist.”

“Invest in people, not police,” the statement says. “Reallocation Committees will ensure funding divested from police forces will be reallocated back to community-based initiatives.”

In Montreal, demonstrators will gather at Place des Arts.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Black Trans Lives Matter, DefundYYC and Idle No More — who have organized the demonstration in downtown Calgary — asked protesters to gather at Sien Lok Park.

That march is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

In the release, organizers said the world is “changing fast,” and that systems in place are “not evolving at the same pace as humanity.”

“We must keep putting pressure on those in power to make swift change that immobilizes racism at every interaction to alleviate ALL oppressions,” the release reads. “We believe ALL Black lives matter and will amplify Trans voices as well as other folx on the LBGTQ2S+ spectrum.”

However, opponents of the defund the police movement claim doing so could have dangerous implications for society.

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed calls to defund forces are an attempt to “take away” police.

A poll conducted last month by Ipsos on behalf of Global News found that Canadians are split on whether to defund the police.

The survey found 51 per cent of Canadians support the idea of defunding the police and redirecting the funds to other local government services.

Of those respndents, 19 per cent said they “strongly” agree, 32 per cent said they “somewhat” agree.

However, 49 per cent of Canadians said they do not support the idea of defunding the police.

The protests in Canada come less than a week after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was tasered and shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

The incident was caught on camera by bystanders and has been shared widely on social media.

Blake was shot as he opened the door to his vehicle. Three of his children were present at the time of the incident.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun Times, Blake’s father — also named Jacob Blake — told the paper that his son, who was rushed to hospital after the shooting, is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Wisconsin’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, and all three officers involved have since been put on administrative leave.

The shooting sparked days of protests in Kenosha. On Friday, a candlelight vigil was held for Blake in the city.

A number of pro sports games were postponed after players took a stand against racial inequality following Blake’s shooting.

The NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks were the first franchise to postpone a game.

The decision caused a domino effect within the NBA and across several pro sports leagues with athletes in the WNBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, MLS and ATP choosing to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Blake’s shooting follows months of unrest across the U.S. and around the world over police brutality and racial injustice.

Those protests began after George Floyd — a 46-year-old Black man from Minnesota — died after a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes during an arrest.

–With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz and Jacquelyn LeBel