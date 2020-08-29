Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police looking for witnesses to targeted triple-shooting in Calgary

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 2:00 pm
Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened in northwest Calgary on Friday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened in northwest Calgary on Friday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Calgary police said Saturday that they’re hoping witnesses will come forward, after a triple-shooting that left two people dead and sent another to hospital.

Police were called to the northwest community of Sandstone Valley at around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, two men, 27 and 19 years old, were found dead. Another male youth was taken to hospital where he was listed in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

Read more: 2 people killed, 1 in serious condition after northwest Calgary shooting: police

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said Saturday.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and is looking to speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Public safety task force proposed to help curb Calgary gun violence
