Police looking for witnesses to targeted triple-shooting in Calgary

Calgary police said Saturday that they’re hoping witnesses will come forward, after a triple-shooting that left two people dead and sent another to hospital.

Police were called to the northwest community of Sandstone Valley at around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, two men, 27 and 19 years old, were found dead. Another male youth was taken to hospital where he was listed in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said Saturday.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and is looking to speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

