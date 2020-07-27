Notorious gangster Nick Chan critically injured in Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The man shot in the northwest Calgary community of West Hillhurst on Friday night was alleged gang leader Nick Chan, sources confirmed to Global News on Monday.

The identity of the victim was first reported by CBC News.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of 1 Avenue N.W. just after 10 p.m. after residents reported hearing two to three gunshots.

The victim was rushed to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition, police said at the time.

On Friday night, there were no suspect descriptions and no one was in custody.

There was no update on Chan’s medical condition on Monday. Police also didn’t say whether any suspects were identified.

History of charges, gang rivalries

Chan has a long criminal history, including charges of first-degree murder in relation to the 2008 death of Kevin Anaya in what police described as a shooting between rival gangs, conspiracy to commit murder and directing others to commit another murder for the benefit of a criminal organization.

The charges against Chan were stayed in April 2018 due to the length of time it took for the case to go to trial, and he was a free man. The very next day, Crown prosecutors called for a new trial to be ordered.

Chan turned himself in in March 2019 after a new trial was ordered.

— With files from The Canadian Press