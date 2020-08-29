2 people killed in north Calgary in reported firearms incident: EMS

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency Medical Services says two people were killed and another was taken to hospital in serious condition in north Calgary Friday evening.

EMS said there were reports of an altercation in the area of Sandarac Place NW in the community of Sandstone Valley at around 8:30 p.m.

EMS said when paramedics arrived there was a large police presence and two men in their 20s were dead from apparent firearm injuries.

A third man also in his 20s was transported to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

More to come…

