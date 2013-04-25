Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Lynnwood on Friday.

Officers were called to a house in the 6200 block of 18A Street Southeast at around 4 a.m.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 6200 block of 18A Street Southeast on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Global News

Police at the scene tell Global News at least one person was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

