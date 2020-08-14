Police respond to reported shooting in southeast Calgary, victim taken to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A person was taken to hospital with serious though non-life-threatening injuries after police were called to a reported shooting in southeast Calgary on Friday night.

Police said officers responded to 76 Avenue and 22A Street S.E. at 7:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to say someone had been shot.

Police did not provide details about the victim other than to say he is a male and had suffered two gunshot wounds.

They said their investigation is ongoing but that nobody was currently in custody.

