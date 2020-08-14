Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police respond to reported shooting in southeast Calgary, victim taken to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Calgary police said officers responded to 76 Avenue and 22A Street S.E. at 7:30 p.m. on Friday after someone called 911 to say someone had been shot.
Calgary police said officers responded to 76 Avenue and 22A Street S.E. at 7:30 p.m. on Friday after someone called 911 to say someone had been shot. Michael King/ Global News

A person was taken to hospital with serious though non-life-threatening injuries after police were called to a reported shooting in southeast Calgary on Friday night.

Police said officers responded to 76 Avenue and 22A Street S.E. at 7:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to say someone had been shot.

READ MORE: Police investigate Friday morning shooting in southeast Calgary 

Police did not provide details about the victim other than to say he is a male and had suffered two gunshot wounds.

They said their investigation is ongoing but that nobody was currently in custody.

Watch below: (From July 15, 2020) Calgary is on track to have its worst year in five years in terms of shootings. As Christa Dao reports, the city’s police chief spoke about those numbers soon after the city recorded its 56th shooting of the year.

Calgary on track to have worst year in terms of shootings in 5 years: police chief
Calgary on track to have worst year in terms of shootings in 5 years: police chief
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCalgary PoliceCPSShots firedCalgary ShootingViolent crimesoutheast Calgary shootingOgden shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers