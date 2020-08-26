Police looking for tips after downtown Calgary shooting

Send this page to someone via email

After two Calgary officers happened to witness a shooting in the city’s downtown core Monday afternoon, police are now turning to the public for help locating the suspect.

The officers were in a downtown parking lot when they heard shots fired around 1:50 p.m. and reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene.

According to police, a fight happened between three men near an apartment in the 400 block of 8 Avenue S.E.

Two of the men reportedly drove away in a black Hyundai Sonata while the third man shot at the vehicle before driving away in a second vehicle.

Blood was found at the scene, but police said it turned out to be unrelated to this shooting. No victims were found and no injuries were reported.

“This was a brazen, targeted act that could have resulted in tragedy,” Staff Sgt. Theresa Garagan said in a Wednesday news release.

“Public safety is always our primary concern and we are committed to holding those responsible for this careless and dangerous act accountable.”

The Sonata was found abandoned nearby a short time later. As of publishing, police have not found the other vehicle.

Police said the man who shot at the vehicle has shoulder-length dreadlocks or braided hair and was wearing an army green jacket, white T-shirt and red sneakers.

Police didn’t have descriptions for the two who left in the Sonata.

Anyone with information or any footage — dashcam, CCTV or cell phone — of the shooting is asked to call police on the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.