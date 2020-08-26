Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for tips after downtown Calgary shooting

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 26, 2020 5:10 pm
FILE - A Calgary Police Service cruiser.
FILE - A Calgary Police Service cruiser. Hector Chapparo/Global News

After two Calgary officers happened to witness a shooting in the city’s downtown core Monday afternoon, police are now turning to the public for help locating the suspect.

The officers were in a downtown parking lot when they heard shots fired around 1:50 p.m. and reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene.

According to police, a fight happened between three men near an apartment in the 400 block of 8 Avenue S.E.

Two of the men reportedly drove away in a black Hyundai Sonata while the third man shot at the vehicle before driving away in a second vehicle.

Read more: Calgary police release pictures of suspects wanted in armed robbery at jewelry store

Blood was found at the scene, but police said it turned out to be unrelated to this shooting. No victims were found and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a brazen, targeted act that could have resulted in tragedy,” Staff Sgt. Theresa Garagan said in a Wednesday news release.

“Public safety is always our primary concern and we are committed to holding those responsible for this careless and dangerous act accountable.”

The Sonata was found abandoned nearby a short time later. As of publishing, police have not found the other vehicle.

Police said the man who shot at the vehicle has shoulder-length dreadlocks or braided hair and was wearing an army green jacket, white T-shirt and red sneakers.

Read more: Senior run over by stolen vehicle; Calgary police searching for driver

Police didn’t have descriptions for the two who left in the Sonata.

Anyone with information or any footage — dashcam, CCTV or cell phone — of the shooting is asked to call police on the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceShootingCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary Shootingdowntown calgary shooting8 Avenue S.E.Shooting in downtown Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers