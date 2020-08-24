Calgary police on the lookout for suspects after armed robbery at jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said just before noon Monday, they received calls about an armed robbery in Northland Village at Tany’s Jewellery, adding that a smoke bomb was used.

Witnesses told Global News two suspects also used a fire extinguisher to create a cloud around the store.

“We heard a lot of a banging and crashing going,” said witness Patti Lambert.

“I bet eight minutes later, they ran out with two bags, carrying stuff… One had a gun.” Tweet This

EMS said no one was injured.

A look inside Northland Village in Calgary on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Police said the suspects took off in a car, but a short time later, that vehicle was found a few blocks away.

Police said the two men took off in another vehicle: a dark green Land Rover.

Officers set up around the city, watching for the Land Rover, but so far, no one has been taken into custody.

This comes three weeks after a similar robbery at Sunridge Mall where 20 people had to be treated after suspects used tear gas.