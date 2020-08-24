Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police on the lookout for suspects after armed robbery at jewelry store

By Michael King Global News
Police at Northland Village in Calgary on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Police at Northland Village in Calgary on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Tom Reynolds/Global News

Calgary police said just before noon Monday, they received calls about an armed robbery in Northland Village at Tany’s Jewellery, adding that a smoke bomb was used.

Witnesses told Global News two suspects also used a fire extinguisher to create a cloud around the store.

“We heard a lot of a banging and crashing going,” said witness Patti Lambert.

“I bet eight minutes later, they ran out with two bags, carrying stuff… One had a gun.”

Tweet This

EMS said no one was injured.

A look inside Northland Village in Calgary on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
A look inside Northland Village in Calgary on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Police said the suspects took off in a car, but a short time later, that vehicle was found a few blocks away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the two men took off in another vehicle: a dark green Land Rover.

Officers set up around the city, watching for the Land Rover, but so far, no one has been taken into custody.

Read more: 20 people assessed after tear gas deployed in jewelry store robbery at Calgary’s Sunridge Mall

This comes three weeks after a similar robbery at Sunridge Mall where 20 people had to be treated after suspects used tear gas.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary RobberyCalgary Northland VillageNorthland VillageNorthland Village Calgaryrobbery CalgaryTany's JewelleryTany's Jewellery robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers