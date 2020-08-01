Menu

Crime

20 people assessed after tear gas deployed in jewelry store robbery at Calgary’s Sunridge Mall

By Kaylen Small Global News
Calgary emergency crews evacuated Sunridge Mall on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after suspects robbed a jewelry store using tear gas.
Calgary emergency crews evacuated Sunridge Mall on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after suspects robbed a jewelry store using tear gas. Adam MacVicar/Global News

Sunridge Mall in Calgary was evacuated after suspects used tear gas during a robbery at Paris Jewellers on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Tear gas got into the vents, prompting the whole mall to be evacuated.

Police said the chemical went through the mall quickly, causing a “hectic scene” due to how many people were affected.

The Calgary Fire Department said at least 20 people were treated after being affected by the chemical.

The CFD said it used high-volume fans to clear out the HVAC system, noting that the department and police officers would be on scene for several hours.

Calgary emergency crews evacuated Sunridge Mall on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after suspects robbed a jewelry store using tear gas.
Calgary emergency crews evacuated Sunridge Mall on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after suspects robbed a jewelry store using tear gas. Adam MacVicar/Global News

Officers are looking for three suspects.

Two male suspects robbed the store and got away with “some merchandise,” police said, adding they were not able to provide an estimate of its value.

Police said CCTV video showed one of them carrying a shotgun.

When they left the mall, they got away in a stolen, beige Volkswagen SUV driven by a female with pink hair, the third suspect.

As of 3 p.m., no one was in custody.

Sunridge Mall decided to close for the rest of the day.

