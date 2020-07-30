Police investigate armed robbery at pub in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a pub in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

At around 2 a.m. on July 29, police said a man entered Nixx Pub, located in the 2400 block of Edmonton Trail N.E., shot a gun at the ceiling and ordered patrons to get on the floor.

Police said there were about 25 people in the pub at the time of the incident.

The suspect left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, and ran away from the scene toward Edmonton Trail.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was caught on camera by the pub’s security system.

Calgary Police Service

The suspect is described as a man with a muscular build who is between five-feet-nine-inches and six-feet-tall. Police said he was wearing a white bandana across his face, a grey hoodie with “GIANTS” written in orange and red lettering, black sweatpants, gloves and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.