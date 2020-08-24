Senior run over by stolen vehicle, Calgary police searching for driver

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle believed to have run over a man in northwest Calgary Sunday afternoon.

In a news release Sunday night, the Calgary Police Service described a bizarre series of events starting with reports of a 66-year-old male pedestrian being run over multiple times in the 4600 block of 83 Street Northwest around 12:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle that was used was stolen.

According to police, after witnesses tried to confront the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, the driver pulled out a gun, got out of the vehicle and approached the driver of another vehicle, where he unsuccessfully attempted a carjacking.

“A struggle took place and the suspect fled the area on foot after taking the second victim’s wallet,” police said.

Police said they did an extensive search of the area and were able to find items they believe belonged to the suspect, including a handgun and several items of clothing.

As of late Sunday night, police were still searching for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build, possibly wearing a ripped white T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

The 66-year-old man who was hit by the vehicle was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about these events is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.