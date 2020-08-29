Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 11:07 am
Seniors ‘deteriorating’: Family members dissatisfied with new long-term care home visitation rules
WATCH: Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia government eased some of the restrictions on visitors to seniors in long-term care homes.

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.

There remain five active cases in the province.

As of Aug. 29, Nova Scotia has detected 1,083 cases of the coronavirus.

Read more: N.S. ramps up testing, completes more than 1,000 coronavirus tests for the fourth time

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 771 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 75,581.

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

NSTU president slams premier’s return-to-school plan
As of Saturday, 1,013 people are considered to be recovered.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

