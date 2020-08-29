Nova Scotia reports no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.
There remain five active cases in the province.
As of Aug. 29, Nova Scotia has detected 1,083 cases of the coronavirus.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 771 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 75,581.
There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.
There have been 1,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.
As of Saturday, 1,013 people are considered to be recovered.
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.
The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.View link »
