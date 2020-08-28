Health care continues to dominate focus of New Brunswick election

Send this page to someone via email

FREDERICTON – Health care continues to be a major issue on New Brunswick’s election campaign trail.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said Friday in Fredericton if his party forms government, he’ll negotiate a contract for the province’s nurses that is fair, respectful and ensures workplace safety.

He says salaries must be competitive to stem the outflow of nursing graduates from the province.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union issued a statement today lamenting how its members are forced to work short-staffed and under stressful conditions.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said Friday in Saint Leonard if re-elected, his government would protect the province’s natural environment and encourage the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.

This afternoon, Elections New Brunswick is expected to release the final list of candidates for all 49 of the province’s constituencies.

