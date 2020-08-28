Menu

Canada

Parties have until this afternoon to nominate candidates for New Brunswick election

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2020 8:30 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Today is the deadline for political parties to nominate candidates and submit paperwork to Elections New Brunswick.

The full list of candidates who will appear on the ballot will be made public later in the day.

Elections New Brunswick has launched a campaign to encourage people to vote early and vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters can cast a ballot any day at their returning office until election day, Sept. 14.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement today in St. Leonard, while Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is campaigning in Fredericton.

Green Leader David Coon will also be in Fredericton and People’s Alliance candidates will be campaigning in their ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
